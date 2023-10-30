Tillamook Fried Cheese Curds are the Opening Act at Regal – For a Limited Time Only

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The dairy co-op behind the #1 cheddar brand in America, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), is bringing its award-winning cheddar to the big screen! All of your cheesy movie dreams are about to come to life… Tillamook Fried Cheddar Curds are available to purchase now for a limited time at select Regal theatres nationwide through November 20, 2023.

Made with the highest quality ingredients for better bites, Tillamook Fried Cheddar Curds are crisp and crumbly on the outside and filled with irresistibly bold and melty cheddar on the inside, packing a flavorful punch. Each Cheddar Curd is coated in a flavorful breading that stays crisp as it cools, ensuring film fanatics won’t miss out on a single crunch from the first scene to the last. Originally crafted and offered only at Tillamook Creamery in Oregon, a destination that sees more than one million guests each year, the beloved Cheddar Curds are a true fan favorite, bringing a delicious, craveable twist to a classic snack that may rival, (dare we say), popcorn.

“Our Fried Cheddar Curds are one of the most popular menu items at our Creamery and people come from miles around to enjoy their golden crisp and delicious melt,” said Josh Archibald, Executive Chef of Culinary Development, TCCA. “Made with the highest quality ingredients, our Fried Cheddar Curds make the perfect popable snack to satisfy any craving. Now for the first time, we are excited to bring them to Tillamook fans everywhere. What better way to enjoy your next award-winning movie at Regal than with award-winning cheddar from Tillamook?!”

As Tillamook continues to solidify its footprint in grocery stores nationwide, its foodservice business expands its frozen and refrigerated offerings. Cheese curds are gaining popularity on menus, with an 11% growth as consumers seek out comfort food.3 The co-op’s Cheddar Curds are a unique and on-trend appetizer that are as easy to prepare as fries. Cheddar Curds are just one of many products from Tillamook Foodservice that bring crave-worthy innovation and uncompromising taste to menus nationwide.

To learn more about Tillamook visit tillamook.com, and for more information on Tillamook Foodservice, visit tillamook.com/foodservice. To find a Regal near you for a taste of Tillamook Fried Cheddar Curds, visit regmovies.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook’s internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.