Let’s Get to Know the All America Selections Judges

The horticulture experts who are the AAS Judges sometimes can’t help but pick their favorite AAS Winners.

In a series of different surveys we sent to the AAS Judges, we asked them a variety of questions. One of those questions was controversial because how do you ask someone to pick their favorite child? But some answered and are happy to share their opinions with you.

Petunia Tidal Wave Red Velour. It was the first time I saw a Petunia not only thrive but ‘swallow the world’ planted in the ground. It was my first year as an AAS Judge. It is still the standard I hold all seed petunias too. ~Jessica Cloninger

To read the rest of the story, please go to: All America Selections