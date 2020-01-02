Little Farmhouse Flowers Owner Named ‘Founding Ambassador’ of Global Sustainable Floristry Network

JAY — Linda D’Arco, owner of Little Farmhouse Flowers in Jay, is one of just four U.S. florists to serve as founding ambassadors to the newly established international Sustainable Floristry Network.

The network aims to promote the growth of sustainable practices in the floral industry – an industry that has relied heavily on single use plastics and environmentally dangerous habits for decades. Through education and a shared commitment to sustainable practices throughout their operations, the network seeks to build an international cohort of “green” design studios. The organization has opened a fund raising campaign to prepare educational materials for florists.

Of the announcement, D’Arco says, “I am thrilled to be joining forces with some of the most celebrated florists in the world to build consumer awareness and appreciation for healthier floral design. This is a tremendous step forward for my industry and an exciting moment for my business here in the Adirondacks. The announcement of our group is timely: new research exposing the consumption of floral foam and so-called “bio-foam” (popular floral design products) by aquatic life has just been made public.

