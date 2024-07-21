Little Roots Flower Farm Taking Root

Molly Fritz grew up in Hastings in a gardening family. So, a few years ago, when the pandemic hit, and while she was pregnant, Fritz turned to growing more flowers with an eye toward creating a small flower and produce business.

“I was pregnant and it was really hot when I started it, but it was a good stress reliever working in the garden. Especially during COVID.”

Today, her Little Roots Flower Farm and Florist business offers a self-serve stand (8 a.m. to dusk) on the far north end of Riverfront Drive, near Highway 22, as well as hosting events where people come to her gardens to cut their own flowers. (The next flower cutting event is Aug. 3.)

