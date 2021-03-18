Looking Ahead – AFE Trustees Meet to Plan Future Growth

Alexandria, Virginia – In February, each of the American Floral Endowment’s committees met virtually to wrap up 2020 and plan ahead for 2021, which includes AFE’s 60th Anniversary year-long celebration. The committees include Investment, Public Relations & Development, Education, Floral Marketing Research Fund(FMRF), Research, followed by the Executive and Board meetings in March.

Committees are made up of AFE’s Trustees and volunteers all aimed at pushing forward each area of the Endowment’s ongoing success.



“Although we are all eager to get together and meet in-person, we’ll continue to meet virtually until it’s safe for everyone,” says AFE Chairman, Laura Shinall. “We have a very dedicated group of Trustees, and nearly all virtual meetings were at 100% attendance which rarely happens with in-person meetings.”

The Trustees, representatives from all segments of the industry, also had an opportunity to compare notes on the Valentine’s Day holiday, and by all accounts, agreed that overall sales were up from previous years, even with the holiday falling on a Sunday.

As the Endowment celebrates our 60th Anniversary of providing for the future of the industry, the Trustees focused on new funding, programs, and projects being carried out in 2021, which include:

#AFEandME campaign – success stories sharing the impact of industry donations

– success stories sharing the impact of industry donations $60 for 60 Fundraising Campaign – Get an anniversary T-shirt!

– Get an anniversary T-shirt! 7 newly funded research projects

3 consumer studies through the Floral Marketing Research Fund being released this year

being released this year 30 Scholarship Opportunities for students and young professionals

for students and young professionals NEW Grow Pro Webinar Series allowing opportunities to talk to AFE-funded researchers

AFE Board Strategic Planning Session in 2021

Career Recruitment Resources

AFE Career Center expansion – with more employers and job seeker resources

The Trustees and staff would like to personally thank each and every person who has supported the Endowment over the last 60 years. Because of your ongoing support, we are able to report that over $18 million has been funded since 1961, and throughout the pandemic, we were able to stay connected to researchers, students, and industry members to sustain our annual funding when it was needed the most.

The Endowment ensures our ongoing commitment to the growth and success of the floral industry. We look forward to another 60 years of funding advances through research, grants, scholarships, and internships.

If you’d like to get involved or become a supporter, consider taking part in our 60th anniversary or reach out to the Endowment at [email protected].

For a full list of the AFE Trustees, visit endowment.org/about-american-floral-endowment-afe/board/.