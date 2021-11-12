AFE Floral Design Grants Offer Scholarships to Floral Design Students

We have awarded $33,000 in block grants to five colleges and universities through the James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund for the 2021-22 academic year.

Established to honor James and Helen Phillip by their daughter Lee Phillip Bell, the Grant provides scholarship assistance to students enrolled in floral design programs. Initially funded in 2008, the program leaves a legacy honoring The Phillips that supports the education of students and intends to create a pool of trained workers to fill positions in retail flower shops.

The James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund prioritizes funding for colleges and universities in the Great Lakes region; however, these grants are also available to other institutions throughout the U.S. that have established floral design programs. Since its inception, more than $310,000 has been distributed in grants and scholarships to over 520 students.

“Through industry support, the American Floral Endowment has funded numerous educational and research programs that help industry members grow and solve industry needs and challenges. For 60 years, we have been committed to developing the next generation of industry leaders,” said AFE Education Committee Chairman Greg Royer. “Through the initial gift from the family, and the oversight of AFE, The James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund is an example of how we can continue our commitment to the advancement and success of the floral industry.”

More about Lee Phillip Bell, her family legacy, and their support of AFE can be read here.

2021-22 James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Grants were awarded to:

Kishwaukee College (IL) – $7,000

– $7,000 Mississippi State University – $8,000

– $8,000 Texas A&M University – $7,000

– $7,000 The Ohio State University – $7,000

– $7,000 Bergen Community College (NJ) – $4,000

Applications for the James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund are due no later than March 1 of each year. For more information on the program, click here.