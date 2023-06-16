Mandevilla Sundaville Double Blush Pink wins FleuroStar Award 2023-24

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry, is proud to announce that the FleuroStar Award 2023-24 has been awarded to Mandevilla Sundaville Double Blush Pink from MNP / Suntory. Klaas Droog, Sales & License Manager, Francesca Lanzillotta, Marketing & Communications Manager, Erwin Giezen, Head Communications, Marketing & Trade and colleagues accepted the prize from Fleuroselect President Karol Pawlak and Secretary General Ann Jennen.

Mandeville Sundaville Double Blush Pink from MNP / Suntory was competing against Capsicum annuum Purple Sunset F1 from Prudac, Fuchsia Ballerina Arabesque from Dümmen Orange, Impatiens walleriana Glimmer Appleblossom from Florensis, Lantana camara Playa Sun Juana from Selecta one and Pelargonium zonale Solfaro Lisboa from Brandkamp.

Double flowers, double happiness

Sundaville® has become an established brand name on the market, and this new variety adds to its solid and innovative reputation. Double Blush Pink displays bright, deep cream-pink flowers that contrast elegantly with the emerald green leaves and will bloom from early summer until autumn. Growers can rely on the proven cultivation characteristics of the Sundaville® classic range.



Double Blush Pink’s gorgeous flowers will undoubtedly catch the eye in hanging baskets or containers at the point of sale. Thanks to its rich branching and abundant flowering, consumers will love this sophisticated must-have to add a dash of luxury to the terrace or patio.

The Newey Group and GASA join jury

In total, over 40 professionals in breeding, production, trade and retail evaluate each entry on point of sale attractiveness and commercial potential. Each jury member has seen the plants in close proximity at one of the eight locations that exhibit FleuroStar entries during FlowerTrials® in The Netherlands.



Heike Gronemann, Chairman of the FleuroStar Jury: “We are very proud of the fact that high-level players in the market such as Blume 2000, Intratuin, Jardiland, Waterdrinker, Royal Lemkes, Gärtner Poetschke, Royal FloraHolland and Emsflower are willing to assess our candidates. We are particularly pleased that also the Newey Group and GASA have agreed to join our panel this year. FleuroStar’s success and credibility is due to the diversity and expertise of our jury.”

FleuroStar Award Evening at Breeders Avenue

The FleuroStar Award Evening took place on 15th June at the Breeders Avenue FlowerTrials location in Kudelstaart (NL). Approximately 120 guests from a cross-section of the international industry enjoyed a networking dinner, learned more about all participating varieties and attended the announcement of the new winner first-hand.

Extensive marketing support for Sundaville Double Blush Pink

The new FleuroStar winner will receive considerable marketing support to turn its market introduction into a success. Next to conducting an international press campaign, Fleuroselect promotes the new winner at trade fairs and industry events. Waterdrinker, major Dutch wholesaler selling to international garden centers and florists, will offer premium product placement during 3-4 weeks at its Green Trade Center next season. Pull Position, a marketing agency specialised in retail promotion, offers a tailor made marketing project whereas DeschPlantpak dedicates a full spread in its next lifestyle brochure to the new winner.

About FleuroStar

The FleuroStar Contest is held annually during the FlowerTrials® in week 24. The competing varieties are grown by the entering companies and in 2023 were displayed at eight contest locations to generate maximum visibility. All FlowerTrials® visitors have the opportunity of seeing the competing entries at close range.