Maura Kenny Named Director of Development for SAF

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists (SAF) is pleased to announce Maura Kenny as Director of Development. In her new role, Kenny will lead the organization’s efforts to connect industry suppliers with the SAF audience through membership, sponsorships, exhibits, virtual and print ad spaces, sponsored content, and more.

Kenny brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She began her career as a floral event designer in 2005 and started her own wedding floral business with minimal capital in 2012. Within six years, she successfully grew the business to nearly $850,000 in revenue. In 2022, Kenny joined Southside Blooms, the inhouse farm-to-flower shop at Chicago Eco House, where she played a pivotal role in increasing event sales by over 300% in just one year. She also implemented new processes to enhance business operations from the ground up.

“I’m passionate about driving innovation and growth in the floral industry,” Kenny says. “With over two decades of experience as a floral designer and business owner, I’m one of you. I know the struggles and triumphs that we all go through in this industry. I’m looking forward to crafting impactful solutions that empower floral businesses to not only thrive but to enjoy the path toward success.”

Kenny is committed to forging connections within the industry. Providing members with access to a wider range of products and services to meet evolving demands is a top priority along with facilitating partnerships that propel small businesses forward.

“We were immediately impressed with Maura’s floral industry experience, her entrepreneurship, resourcefulness, and sales records, but most of all, her thoughtfulness and passion for our industry,” says SAF CEO Kate Penn. “She will do impactful work for SAF and the industry because she understands our mission.”

