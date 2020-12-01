Michael Weinmeyer Joins iBuyFlowers

Michael Weinmeyer has been appointed the new Sales Director USA for iBuyFlowers. ​ His​ addition to the team stresses the ambitions of the online fresh flower marketplace. Weinmeyer is eager to meet iBuyFlowers’ ambition to realize a 70 to 100 percent growth in​ both sales and customers over the next few years.​

Weinmeyer brings more than twenty years of knowhow and experience in the flower business and has got a large professional floral network. The last 15 years he worked as a Sales Manager for Koehler & Dramm Wholesale florist, one of the larger high-volume wholesale houses in the US. Weinmeyer was manager of 20 sales people. The main reason for his move from a top 10 wholesaler to an online marketplace lies in the break of the traditional wholesale chain and the road to digital transformation.

Michael Weinmeyer: “I have a passion for the business, I love sales and flowers. iBuyFlowers represents the future of this industry. The old fashion style wholesale houses are unable or unwilling to adapt to the constantly changing landscape of the floral industry. I know and understand today’s customers’ needs and wants in the market – iBuyFlowers makes it easy to accommodate these needs. The added mainstream distribution, low cost to customer and vast inventory made my decision to join the iBuyFlowers team an easy one.”

Weinmeyer will be managing the sales team from Minnesota, with a strong focus on improving the service to large customers.

About iBuyFlowers

iBuyFlowers is an online floral startup, founded by Wilfred de Wit. In 2017, he started to ship flowers from more than 40 farms directly to florists, wedding & event planners and venues in the USA. His promise: fresher flowers straight from the growers for better prices than the traditional floral chain can offer. Now iBuyFlowers sells over 2,500 flower varieties year-round at secured prices to more than 1,500 satisfied customers and delivers 5 days a week to their doorstep within 24-72 hours (depending on the country of origin).

For more information please contact Wilfred de Wit at +1 844-428-9100 ext 9, [email protected] or visit www.ibuyflowers.co​m