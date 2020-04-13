Thoughtful Creativity Aids Keeping the Lights On

Dear floral community,

We’re all trying to get to grips with the new reality and the impact on our business and personal lives. Across the country we’re witnessing different measures put in place for our personal health and safety and for those around us. The extended team at iBuyFlowers.com are committed to remain a source of fresh flowers for florists who are permitted to remain open and help out our flower industry cope with the effects of the current health crisis. For those who have had to close their operations or are (in)directly health impacted, I profoundly sympathize with you and your families.

In situations where the State or municipality hasn’t issued an all-inclusive “stay at home” order, it is encouraging to hear people finding ways to continue to persevere. With traditional flower supply channels closed or with minimal operations, florists are turning to ‘direct from grower’ options, either with local growers or through online fresh flower platforms. From the data we can see, there are many florists, even in heavily impacted areas, who are maintaining a level of their operations in place.

Some of the creative solutions I have heard from our customers who have:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: iBuyFlowers