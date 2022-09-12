Michigan Winery Partners Announced for Field to Vase Dinner At Summer Dreams Farm

Oxford, MI – Certified American Grown and Summer Dreams Farm in Oxford, Michigan to host immersive Field to Vase dinner amongst the beauty of the hundreds of varieties of dahlias grown on the farm just outside of Detroit. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022.



Certified American Grown, the host organization, works to promote and represent the interests of America’s cut flower and foliage farming families. Working with the Michael Genovese of Summer Dreams Farm to bring this dinner to life, guests will be treated to a once in a lifetime experience that is a feast for all of the senses. Known for their beautiful flowers, this special dinner will be a fully immersive experience in the middle of the fields and will include a reception, dinner, design demonstration, farmer talk with Michael Genovese and talk by lead designer Derek Woodruff of Floral Underground.



Representing American grown flowers and foliage is critical to ensuring a robust future of our U.S. farms and equally as important is the ability to highlight other locally grown and produced products to accompany farm raised flowers. Certified American Grown is excited to announce that they have partnered with the Michigan Wine Collaborative to highlight beautiful wines with the immersive flower dinner. Local wineries participating in the 2022 Field to Vase Dinner at Summer Dreams Farm include:

Two K Farms, twokfarms.com

Shady Lane Cellars, shadylanecellars.com

MAWBY, mawby.wine

“We are so honored and pleased to be highlighting the fruits of the labor of both one of our great Michigan flower farms, Summer Dreams Farm, but also of other great locally grown and produced wines,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “It is through this effort to showcase local and excellence that we are able to bring the true essence of American Grown and its importance to life in a unique and immersive way. We look forward to our guests enjoying beautiful Michigan wines as well.”



The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2022 tour has already had stops in Carlsbad and Arroyo Grande, California. Following this wonderful event in Michigan the tour will head to Texas and Florida to round out the year. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.