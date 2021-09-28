Monrovia Invites You to Discover the Next Big Ideas in Gardening

Azusa, California – The popularity of gardening just keeps growing. The pandemic saw many of us spending more time at home, sprucing up our outdoor spaces and discovering the joy of growing beautiful plants. That trend is continuing in new and exciting ways. Want to learn more about what the future holds? Monrovia highlights the most significant design and plant trends in a new on-demand webinar.

Monrovia’s plant hunter, Georgia Clay and trend spotter, Katie Tamony, explore the future of gardening, emerging new plants, and design shifts. In this engaging 1-hour conversation, the two will show how six key trends are shaping what we will want to grow in our gardens for the next 3-5 years.

“True trends are more than just the hot color at the moment,” says Katie Tamony, Monrovia’s chief marketing officer and former editor-in-chief of Sunset Magazine. “We study how shifts in consumer interests intersect, and change our tastes both consciously and unconsciously. We aren’t just looking at gardening, we’re looking at other sensory experiences, including food, design, travel, and many other categories. Our discussion shows the ‘whys’ behind these trends and provide inspiration for consumers to choose plants with confidence.”

Whether you’re new to gardening or consider yourself an expert, this discussion will have you looking toward the future with ideas for new plants, enhanced design concepts and on-trend tasks to keep your outdoor spaces beautiful not just today, but for years to come.

The Future of Gardening: Living Beauty Every Day

On-Demand Webinar: https://youtu.be/86x6l6QFKDg



After Party Q&A: Garden Happy Hour

We couldn’t cover all the questions and popular discussions from the Future of Gardening: Living Beauty Every Day webinar in just one hour. Katie and Georgia will tackle those in an upcoming on-demand discussion, available the week of September 27th. Monrovia’s Grow Beautifully newsletter subscribers can take part in future webinars live. Subscribe at https://www.monrovia.com/grow-beautifully-enews.

About Katie Tamony

Katie Tamony is the Chief Marketing Officer of Monrovia. With more than 20 years of expertise in lifestyle and leisure industries, Katie has been tracking trends and developing consumer insight measures to help companies and organizations prepare for the future throughout her career. In 2001, she became the youngest editor-in-chief of Sunset Magazine and Sunset Books in its history, leading the premier authority on lifestyle in the West in its next decade of growth. With an intuitive sense of what drives authentic shifts in consumer lifestyle interests and relationships to brands, she has also consulted with numerous food companies to reach new customers and led the marketing efforts for a major modern art museum to expand its audience. Katie has long been interested in the intersections of garden, art, health, and well-being. A longtime avid gardener, she returned to Monrovia in 2020 to lead its consumer marketing into the future.

About Georgia Clay

Georgia Clay is the New Plants Manager of Monrovia. In her role, she works with breeders and plant finders from around the world to bring new plants to market for Monrovia. As a rising star in the horticulture field, Georgia has worked across the industry, in retail, plant breeding and landscaping before coming to Monrovia. She has a wonderful grasp on what homeowners need in their garden and an energetic style of sharing tricks and tips for creating a beautiful outdoor space. Georgia holds a degree in Horticulture, Ecological and Sustainable Production from Oregon State University.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.