Netflix Stars “Fight” it Out During SAF’s Reinvention Summit

ALEXANDRIA, VA – SAF’s Reinvention Summit will feature stars of Netflix’s international floral design competition “The Big Flower Fight” as they demonstrate some of the creative concepts, advanced techniques and quick thinking they honed while competing on the international reality show.

Sarah Campbell and Jordan Marx, owner and communications director of Intrigue Designs, a Maryland-based wedding florist, and Intrigue Teaches, a floral and business education community, will reprise their Netflix experience for the Reinvention Summit. During “The Blind Flower Design Challenge,” on Wed., July 27, the duo will again receive a surprise challenge, this time to be constructed using some of the newest product available from presentation sponsor, Ball SB. As an extra twist, every 10 minutes a new bucket of blooms will appear, which must be incorporated into the final product.

Viewers will learn interesting tidbits about the featured product, such as how its color, texture or composition works in a particular design style or what it pairs well with — inspiring ideas they can use in their own businesses — as Campbell and Marx banter with host Bron Hansboro, the award-winning chief creative of The Flower Guy Bron in Richmond, Virginia, and one of the wedding industry’s most sought-after speakers. After the challenge wraps, Hansboro will lead a lively Q&A session with the plucky participants, covering an array of topics ranging from their thoughts during the challenge to the broader obstacles — and opportunities — facing event florists amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“We’re thrilled to have Sarah, Jordan and Bron join us for this fun session,” said SAF CEO Kate Penn. “The Reinvention Summit is all about re-thinking your business for the future, and attendees are sure to benefit from the creativity this group will bring to their presentation.”

Register now for SAF’s Reinvention Summit, July 27-31, which takes place from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. EST each day (except Wednesday, when programming begins at 11 a.m.). This highly interactive event will offer more than 15+ sessions with a member full-access pass for just $249 (for non-members, $499).

