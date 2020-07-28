10 Trends Driving Ecommerce in 2020

Ecommerce is a huge global business, reaching $3.5 trillion by the end of 2019 and looking to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of this year. There’s a lot of opportunity for your online business, but also a lot of competition. That’s why it’s vital to know the critical ecommerce trends so you can reap the rewards. Here are the ten most important:

Augmented Reality makes online shopping more “real”

One of the most significant differences between online and in-store shopping is not being able to see or feel the product in real life. Augmented Reality (AR) is changing that by helping shoppers visualize having the product in their life. Examples include being able to virtually “try on” clothes, and seeing how furniture or paint colors would look in a room. AR overcomes the “I can’t try it on” obstacle and results in customers clicking more “Buy Now” buttons.

Voice Search is growing

These days, everyone seems to be asking Alexa, Siri, or Google to do things for them. That very much includes shopping. By requesting a smart speaker to order your items for you, it saves time spent browsing or adding payment and shipping information. The device will also remember past orders, making it easy to reorder. Approximately 75% of US households will own a smart speaker by 2025, so this trend will continue to grow.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor