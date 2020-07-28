10 Trends Driving Ecommerce in 2020

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral July 28, 2020

Ecommerce is a huge global business, reaching $3.5 trillion by the end of 2019 and looking to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of this year. There’s a lot of opportunity for your online business, but also a lot of competition. That’s why it’s vital to know the critical ecommerce trends so you can reap the rewards. Here are the ten most important:

  1. Augmented Reality makes online shopping more “real”

One of the most significant differences between online and in-store shopping is not being able to see or feel the product in real life. Augmented Reality (AR) is changing that by helping shoppers visualize having the product in their life. Examples include being able to virtually “try on” clothes, and seeing how furniture or paint colors would look in a room. AR overcomes the “I can’t try it on” obstacle and results in customers clicking more “Buy Now” buttons.

  1. Voice Search is growing

These days, everyone seems to be asking Alexa, Siri, or Google to do things for them. That very much includes shopping. By requesting a smart speaker to order your items for you, it saves time spent browsing or adding payment and shipping information. The device will also remember past orders, making it easy to reorder. Approximately 75% of US households will own a smart speaker by 2025, so this trend will continue to grow.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

Related Articles

Floral

Rio Roses: Thanksgiving P.R.E.P (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit)

November 12, 2019 Rio Roses

Thanksgiving marketing is always a good investment for florists, since customers begin their serious holiday shopping on Thanksgiving weekend. With the right type of marketing, you can grab a good chunk of business from those who’ll be decorating their homes and offices for the holidays.

Floral

Rio Roses: 4th of July P.R.E.P.

June 23, 2020 Rio Roses / Equiflor

Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our national pride, but it will undoubtedly be different this year. Many cities have canceled their annual events, so people will need to come up with new ways to celebrate. But rest assured they will want to share their red, white, and blue pride!

Floral

Rio Roses’ Mother’s Day P.R.E.P

April 28, 2020 Rio Roses / Equiflor

Well, here we are, in entirely new territory. While things may be getting a bit more “back to normal” by the time Mother’s Day rolls around, we don’t know that for sure. One thing we do know: People may very well be celebrating the biggest floral holiday of the year at a distance. Flowers could not be more critical at a time like this when we’re all feeling so isolated.