4th of July P.R.E.P. Red, White, and Bloom: 9 Marketing Tips to Increase Your Independence Day Sales

The most patriotic holiday of the year is upon us. It’s time to get out your red, white, and blue decorations and prepare for big floral sales. To help you, we’ve provided 9 sure-fire marketing tips to increase your 4th of July business this year.

1. Know how your customers plan to celebrate.

Per Statista, 84% of people celebrated Independence Day in 2022. What did they do to celebrate? Nearly 60% planned a cookout, barbecue, or picnic, while 37% attended a community celebration. Knowing this can help you determine what arrangements your customers will need. It will also help you tailor your promotions to these events and activities.

2. Start your campaign NOW.

The 4th of July is a popular holiday for buying flowers, so it’s important to start marketing your patriotic floral arrangements as early as possible. Customers will begin to prepare for their festivities around mid-June, so if you haven’t started yet, get out your promotional emails and social media posts right away.

