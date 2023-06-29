Celebrate the Fourth of July with New Slater’s 50/50 Hotdogs 

SAN DIEGO – With the Fourth of July just around the corner, what better way to spend it than outside grilling up something delicious? New Slater’s 50/50 Beef & Bacon Hotdogs, now sold in Ralphs Grocery Stores across California among other places, is partnering with six celebrated grill masters and culinary influencers to share their favorite, go-to hotdog recipes for grilling season! Join the Slater’s 50/50 Official Page as we follow their social media profiles for the signature dishes each will bring to the cookout!

Acclaimed grill master and recipe extraordinaire Miguel Raya, @cooking_with_fire, enhances the distinct flavors of the 50/50 formula with bell peppers, onions and jalapenos on a slightly toasted bun for added crunch.

Ellie Ferdowski, also known as @foodthoughtsforall,shows us her “Chicago Style” dogs by putting an added twist to her searing technique on the grill!

Eddie Sanchez,or @hungryinla, inspired by the LA street dogs, adds peppers, onion, mayo and more on his franks!

Matt Lokay, aka @californiagrillin, shows us how he adds gold rush dust and barbeque flavor to compliment the beef and bacon flavor!

Chris and Ashley, aka SDfoodies, display the perfect seared dogs on a lightly dusted bun, topped with the classic, hotdog condiment duo.

Kristopher Lam, known as @theirregularlens, rounds out the lineup with his firecrackin’ hotdog recipe with crispy garlic, onions, caramelized onions and honey sriracha mayo!

However you plan to grill this Fourth of July, use new Slater’s 50/50 beef and bacon hotdogs if you want the most flavorful, premium frank on the market.

About Slater’s 50/50 Beef & Bacon Hotdogs

Slater’s 50/50 Beef & Bacon Hotdogs are currently distributed in select Kroger stores in Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville and Columbus, Ohio, Ralphs Grocery Stores across California as well as other retailers across the country. The product includes four franks per pack and retails between $5.99-$6.99 per package.