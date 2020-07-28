The Great Walmart Worldwide Redo Continues

Warren Shoulberg, Forbes Retail & FoodService July 28, 2020

Walmart became the largest retailer in the U.S. through superior logistics, cost-cutting, site selection, capital investment in its footprint and a relentless push to focus on low prices.

It figured the same strategy would work in the rest of the world…but it has not quite gone according to plan.

With the news that the company — it is the world’s largest retailer despite global stumbles — was putting its Asda subsidiary back up for sale in the U.K. and maneuvering to put its assorted physical and online pieces in India into a coherent package, Walmart is once more showing it doesn’t have its worldwide act together yet.

