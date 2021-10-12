New Garden Trend: Herbaceous Perennials

Herbaceous perennials blend effortlessly with other plants. They provide a light touch, color and a natural look.



Flower bouquet

Ever heard of herbaceous perennials? These plants ‘weave’ together the different parts of a border. They have little foliage and long flower stems. Their airy way of growing helps them to easily interweave with other plants. In this way, the border becomes one big flower bouquet. Their varying heights increase the natural effect.



That is why

It is hardly surprising that herbaceous perennials are becoming increasingly popular. They bring unity to the garden, because they create a repetitive effect. Once the border has fully grown shut, weeds will stop growing. Many herbaceous perennials are melliferous plants for butterflies and bees, and a large number of species propagate by way of seed or offshoots.



Application

Herbaceous perennials are easy to combine, with each other and with other plants such as grasses. Contrasting colors create a stunning effect, but a tonal palette is also possible. Choose different foliage and flower shapes for beautiful results. Pay attention to the location (sun or shade) and flowering time to make the best combinations.



Examples of herbaceous perennials

If you want to get started with herbaceous perennials, here is a list of the six best-known species:

Macedonian scabious (Knautia macedonica) – Dark pink to burgundy flower heads on tall stems. Flowering period: July-September. Height: 3 ft.

Agastache – Spike-shaped flowers in violet blue. The leaves smell like aniseed/licorice. Flowering time: June – September. Height: 3 ft.

Purpletop vervain (Verbena bonariensis) – A winner among herbaceous perennials with lilac-purple flower heads on long, sturdy stems. Flowering period: July-September. Height: 4.5 ft.

Bloody Cranesbill (Geranium) – Flowers from May to October with blue, purple or pink flowers. Height: 2 ft.

Masterwort (Astrantia) – Budding little flowers that belong to the umbellifer family. Flowering time: May – July. Height: 1.5 ft.

Catnips (Nepeta) – Insects love the blue/purple tubular flowers. Flowering time: June – September. Height: 1.5 ft.

There are plenty of other herbaceous perennials to choose from. More information about perennials is available at www.perennialpower.eu.