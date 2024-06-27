Nursery Supplies Inc. Launches New Parent Company CREO Group to Create a Platform for Future Growth

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Nursery Supplies Inc. (“NSI”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and a leader in sustainable horticulture packaging solutions, proudly announces the formation of CREO Group (“CREO”). This new parent company integrates the rich history and innovative strengths of Nursery Supplies Inc. and Summit Plastic Company, which merged in 2013 after a multi-year partnership. This strategic move positions CREO for future growth in the packaging and container solutions market.

The creation of CREO also marks an evolution in the company’s strategy, positioning the platform for innovation and expansion. By leveraging NSI’s decades of experience and sustainability knowledge, CREO aims to continue delivering unparalleled packaging and container solutions.

As part of this launch and rebrand, Summit Plastic Company is now CREO Greenhouse, a name that better reflects its commitment to sustainable product innovation, passion for the horticulture industry, intuitive greenhouse product line, and anticipation of future growth and advancements.

Nursery Supplies Inc. will remain a key division of CREO, maintaining its deep-rooted customer relationships and legacy of innovation.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

Nursery Supplies Inc. has been a pioneer in the packaging industry since 1960. As one of the first producers of nursery containers, the company’s commitment to innovation has been unwavering, enhancing production capabilities with blow molding, injection molding, and large-scale thermoforming technologies. Over the years, NSI has introduced leading products, including the Pot-in-Pot, Dec-Grow, Grow & Show, and Grip Lip automation- friendly solutions.

The merger with Summit Plastic Company significantly expanded NSI’s innovative product offerings, including JanorPot, which is one of the largest offerings of round pots in the horticulture industry, and 3D pots and trays, which offer freight-saving and space-saving solutions. The eco360 line, which focuses on bio-based products, was also added to NSI’s line of products

CREO products are 100% recyclable today. In 2023, NSI products averaged more than 50% recycled plastic content in every container, which CREO recycles in-house. As a part of a strategic sustainability roadmap, CREO now offers new container solutions utilizing bio- based materials that break down over time or displace petroleum-based plastics. These options are available for greenhouse and nursery growers and are an incremental step on a journey toward a greener industry.

Quotes from Leadership

“We are thrilled to announce the creation of CREO Group and leverage it for the benefit of our customers, employees and other partners,” commented Justin Smith, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nursery Supplies Inc. “We now have a platform that will set us apart from the competition and continue driving innovation and growth.”

“The formation of CREO Group marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable packaging,” added Mark Paolano, Partner, Mill Point Capital. “Our new identity is emblematic of the significant growth and expansion plans that will define CREO in the years ahead.”

Join Us at Cultivate 2024

You can see the unveiling of the new CREO parent brand at Cultivate 2024 in Columbus, OH from July 13-16. Do not miss this opportunity to witness our latest bio-friendly innovations and meet the team driving the future of horticulture container solutions.

About CREO Group

Headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, CREO Group’s horticulture brand is a vertically integrated manufacturer of sustainable horticulture packaging solutions. The company’s capabilities include blow-molding, pressure forming, injection molding, vacuum forming, custom printing / branding, along with an in-house resin recycling platform. Nursery Supplies and CREO Greenhouse continue to deliver top-tier solutions to their respective end-markets under the CREO Group umbrella. For more information, visit creogroup.com.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower- middle market companies in North America across the Industrials, Business Services and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.