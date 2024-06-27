National Rose Month: 7 Creative Marketing Strategies To Grow Your Business

It’s National Rose Month! After all, roses aren’t just beautiful flowers; they hold a special place in history and in people’s hearts worldwide.

Roses have been symbols of love, beauty, and passion for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1959 that the United States honored this flower with National Rose Month. With continued support, the rose became America’s national flower by 1986. Now, the White House has one of the most famous rose gardens, which presidents use for important events.

Roses are incredibly versatile flowers used in a wide range of applications, including decoration, culinary, cosmetics, and medicine. From bouquets to garden landscaping, cooking to skincare, and commercial products like perfumes and bath items, roses are cherished for their beauty, fragrance, and diverse uses.

