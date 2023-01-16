Plantipp to Show Over 11 Novelties at IPM 2023

After years of waiting, the time has finally come: IPM ESSEN – the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture – will allow the green sector to meet face-to-face once again. From the 24th till the 27th of January, breeders, growers and representatives from all over the world will display the latest innovations. Plantipp will show over 11 novelties this year, including new additions to the famous Chick Charms® and Mad about Mangave® series.

Innovative colours and flowering powerhouses

After a successful introduction at Chelsea ‘21, it is time for Camellia 1001 Summer Nights®, Jasmine’s successor, to enter the market. 1001 Summer Nights® Sinbad (‘Xiezuo’PBR) is the result of a long-term breeding program by Chinese Camelia experts, with an extremely long flowering period from summer far into winter. Sinbad will accompany the new Camellia japonica L. Femme Fatale®, boasting glossy green foliage, burgundy red shoots and dark red double flowers gathered in an upright, bushy habit.

Strong, vigorous grower Euphorbia Miners Merlot (‘KMMM024’PBR) is ready to change the game with dark green foliage and burgundy red stems. When the bright lime-yellow flowers appear in spring, it creates a breath-taking contrast with the dark foliage. Lavandula x heterophylla ‘Meerlo’ PBR will fill the halls with sweet fragrance and light up the stand with its almost fluorescent variegated foliage. Sarcococca hookeriana Purple Gem (‘PURPLERIJ1’PBR) will deliver its most spectacular scenes in late winter, with deep purple-red stems carrying wonderfully scented flowers.

New additions to popular series

Plantipp will also proudly show the latest additions to the famous Mad about Mangave® series: Mangave ‘Blazing Saddles’PBR and ‘Lavender Lady’PBR. These unique hybrids are immensely popular throughout Europe, as they seem to thrive on some neglect, grow incredibly fast and are used both indoors and outdoors.

The famous Sempervivum Chick Charms® series will bring many surprises in 2023, and starts off with Butterscotch Baby and Grape Galaxy. These collectables are ideally suited for the next generation of gardeners: children. The Chick Charms® hardly require any looking-after, are drought-tolerant, heat-resistant, hardy, and survive pretty much any circumstances (over-watering, under-watering – you name it).

Last but not least, we will once more be able to see the incredible, velvety-soft Echeveria pulvinata Devotion (‘BCEC12001’PBR) and colour-changing Pittosporum tenuifolium Bannow Bay (‘Breebay’PBR) in person. Enter a world of innovation at stand 2D19.