Proven Winners and Garden State Bulb Company Partner to Offer New Premium Bulb Programs

[DeKalb, IL – Proven Winners® and Garden State Bulb Company® are partnering to
create an exclusive and unique new flower bulb program for retailers and consumers. The collaboration
is Proven Winners’ first foray into the comprehensive flower bulb market, and an exciting step forward
for Garden State Bulb Co. in making premium bulb combinations accessible at retail.
Proven Winners and Garden State Bulb Co. are excited to collaborate on the creation of innovative
product assortments. The collections will include carefully curated multi-genus combinations that
include spring and fall assortments, as well as highly coveted single varieties that will be the focal point
of any landscape or home garden. All programs will feature unique packaging created solely for this
collaboration.
“This partnership was an easy decision because Garden State Bulb shares our values of introducing
innovative products, maintaining strict quality standards and creating consumer success by providing
only the highest quality plants,” says Dave Konsoer, vice president of sales at Proven Winners. “This
brand license partnership gives both companies the ability to expand sales and brand awareness in new
areas, making this a natural brand extension.”
As the leader in the selection, production and distribution of dormant flower bulbs, Garden State Bulb
Co. offers a wide variety of Dutch and other international and domestic flower bulbs and perennial
varieties to consumers. The company boasts almost 50 years in operation and is the No. 1 dormant live
goods supplier to U.S. retail. Its partnership with Proven Winners marks a new chapter for both
companies.
“Garden State Bulb Co. is constantly innovating and searching for new ways to meet consumer needs,”
says Mark Roes, vice president of sales and marketing at Garden State Bulb Co. “These programs of
exciting new combinations will no doubt delight and inspire consumers. We couldn’t be more pleased to
be expanding our offerings to consumers and retailers in this partnership with a brand that gardeners
know and trust.”
Garden State Bulb Co. and Proven Winners will be producing creative packaging and retail solutions that
focus on the latest market trends to meet the needs of both retailers and consumers as part of this new
bulb program. The innovative branding and marketing for this program will be backed by the Proven
Winners brand and supported by its trade and consumer marketing campaigns. In line with the
company’s mission to make planting easy and increase customer success, each package calls out the
ideal planting time and total coverage area to help gardeners plan their spaces.
“A Proven Winners branded flower bulb program gives our retail partners access to the brand in a new
market segment,” Konsoer says. “This will help further define Proven Winners as The Brand Gardeners
Trust™ and provide even more solutions for consumers and retailers.”
All packages sold by Garden State Bulb under the partnership will be branded and packaged as Proven
Winners. Garden State Bulb Co. will continue to sell its existing bulb programs under the Garden State
Bulb brand.
Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry’s leading annuals, perennials, shrubs,
trees, and houseplants to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive
experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and
home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look
for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white
branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.
Garden State Bulb is a wholesale supplier of premium Dutch flower bulbs and bare root perennials with
almost 50 years of knowledge and expertise. Its customer service center and state-of-the-art distribution
facilities in Vineland, New Jersey, enable them to provide superior service and quality to their customers.
They offer a wide selection of flower bulb and perennial varieties while continuously seeking out new and
innovative products from the best growers and suppliers worldwide. Additionally, they strive to produce
creative packaging and retail solutions that focus on the latest market trends to meet your business
needs and the needs of your customers. More information is available at gardenstatebulb.com.