Proven Winners and Garden State Bulb Company Partner to Offer New Premium Bulb Programs

[DeKalb, IL – Proven Winners® and Garden State Bulb Company® are partnering to

create an exclusive and unique new flower bulb program for retailers and consumers. The collaboration

is Proven Winners’ first foray into the comprehensive flower bulb market, and an exciting step forward

for Garden State Bulb Co. in making premium bulb combinations accessible at retail.

Proven Winners and Garden State Bulb Co. are excited to collaborate on the creation of innovative

product assortments. The collections will include carefully curated multi-genus combinations that

include spring and fall assortments, as well as highly coveted single varieties that will be the focal point

of any landscape or home garden. All programs will feature unique packaging created solely for this

collaboration.

“This partnership was an easy decision because Garden State Bulb shares our values of introducing

innovative products, maintaining strict quality standards and creating consumer success by providing

only the highest quality plants,” says Dave Konsoer, vice president of sales at Proven Winners. “This

brand license partnership gives both companies the ability to expand sales and brand awareness in new

areas, making this a natural brand extension.”

As the leader in the selection, production and distribution of dormant flower bulbs, Garden State Bulb

Co. offers a wide variety of Dutch and other international and domestic flower bulbs and perennial

varieties to consumers. The company boasts almost 50 years in operation and is the No. 1 dormant live

goods supplier to U.S. retail. Its partnership with Proven Winners marks a new chapter for both

companies.

“Garden State Bulb Co. is constantly innovating and searching for new ways to meet consumer needs,”

says Mark Roes, vice president of sales and marketing at Garden State Bulb Co. “These programs of

exciting new combinations will no doubt delight and inspire consumers. We couldn’t be more pleased to

be expanding our offerings to consumers and retailers in this partnership with a brand that gardeners

know and trust.”

Garden State Bulb Co. and Proven Winners will be producing creative packaging and retail solutions that

focus on the latest market trends to meet the needs of both retailers and consumers as part of this new

bulb program. The innovative branding and marketing for this program will be backed by the Proven

Winners brand and supported by its trade and consumer marketing campaigns. In line with the

company’s mission to make planting easy and increase customer success, each package calls out the

ideal planting time and total coverage area to help gardeners plan their spaces.

“A Proven Winners branded flower bulb program gives our retail partners access to the brand in a new

market segment,” Konsoer says. “This will help further define Proven Winners as The Brand Gardeners

Trust™ and provide even more solutions for consumers and retailers.”

All packages sold by Garden State Bulb under the partnership will be branded and packaged as Proven

Winners. Garden State Bulb Co. will continue to sell its existing bulb programs under the Garden State

Bulb brand.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry’s leading annuals, perennials, shrubs,

trees, and houseplants to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive

experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and

home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look

for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white

branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.

Garden State Bulb is a wholesale supplier of premium Dutch flower bulbs and bare root perennials with

almost 50 years of knowledge and expertise. Its customer service center and state-of-the-art distribution

facilities in Vineland, New Jersey, enable them to provide superior service and quality to their customers.

They offer a wide selection of flower bulb and perennial varieties while continuously seeking out new and

innovative products from the best growers and suppliers worldwide. Additionally, they strive to produce

creative packaging and retail solutions that focus on the latest market trends to meet your business

needs and the needs of your customers. More information is available at gardenstatebulb.com.