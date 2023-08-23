Spring Meadow Nursery/Proven Winners ColorChoice Honored at GardenComm Conference

Grand Haven MI – GardenComm International celebrated a successful return to in-person events with its recent conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A highlight of the conference is the honors and awards ceremony, where among the many awards presented was the Wilfred J. Jung Distinguished Service Medal, of which Spring Meadow Nursery/Proven Winners® ColorChoice® was the recipient.

The Wilfred J. Jung Distinguished Service Medal is awarded annually to an allied member, recognizing outstanding contributions to GardenComm and the industry.

Maria Zampini, President of GardenComm, commented, “GardenComm has been extremely fortunate to have Spring Meadow Nursery/Proven Winners® ColorChoice® as an allied member, and they are so deserving of the Jung award.

They have been a valued member, going above and beyond with financial and in-kind support. Perhaps most importantly, allowing their staff to contribute their time as member volunteers to serve on committees, as speakers, exhibitors, and various other tasks has been a significant boost to the organization, helping to move it forward.”

With over 25 years as a GardenComm allied member, Spring Meadow/Proven Winners® ColorChoice® consistently champions the organization’s mission to offer educational opportunities, recognition, and career development in gardening communication.

Natalie Carmolli, public relations specialist for Spring Meadow, stated, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to GardenComm International for this recognition. We are humbled by this honor and look forward to advancing our shared mission with GardenComm in the years ahead.”

Headquartered in West Michigan, Spring Meadow Nursery is a leader in woody plant production, producing over 320 varieties for the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® brand. For more information, visit www.ProvenWinnersColorChoice.com.

For a comprehensive list of the 2023 GardenComm honors recipients, please visit www.gardencomm.org. Additional information regarding this award can be obtained by contacting GardenComm’s Executive Director, Chris Sabbarese, at info@gardencomm.org.