Ranunculus: Calm, Cool, and Collected

It’s official! Pantone’s color of the year for 2024 is ‘Peach Fuzz’, a warm and cozy shade which creates a calming sanctuary in which we can safely foster feelings of togetherness, stillness, and focus inward.

If your new year’s resolutions are to recalibrate your being, heal, and nurture yourself so you can flourish anew, this is the perfect hue for you, and a peach ranunculus is the perfect flower to help you recenter and refresh.

Just like the Pantone ‘Peach Fuzz’, peach ranunculus is a quietly sophisticated and contemporary bloom, beautifully ethereal, yet impactful and comfortingly grounding. A rarity in this digital world.

