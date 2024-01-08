Somerdale Set to Build on Strong Sales of British Cheese in the United States

Somerdale International will be showcasing its exciting 2024 plans for the US market at this year’s SFA Winter Fancy Food show being held in Las Vegas between 21-23 January. At the same time, visitors to the Somerdale booth will also have the opportunity to sample its range of the very best premium specialty British cheese.

The range, which is unparalleled in its quality and breadth, has been central to Somerdale’s continued growth, with 2023’s sales and volume in the USA up for a 4th consecutive year. A key focus for 2024 will be to build on this succcess through ongoing product improvement, product innovation and a renewed focus on leveraging and enhancing Somerdale’s comprehensive network of 63 regional distributors located across the United States. A network which is central to Somerdale’s ability to provide regional and independent retailers, the champions of specialty food retail, with the opportunity to carry the very best British cheese.

Somerdale’s 2024 US plans include:

A further ramping up of its annual St. Patricks Day promotional activity focused on the Claddagh Bó range of quintessential Irish cheese. The range, which enjoyed record sales in 2023, comprises the iconic Original Claddagh Bó Irish Cheddar waxed in the tricolore of the Irish flag, the stunning tasting Claddagh Bó Irish Whiskey Cheddar and the distinctively moreish Claddagh Bó Irish Porter Cheddar. All three are available year-round in 5lb wheels, while for St Patrick’s Day Original Claddagh Bó will also be available in a 7oz pre-pack wedge.

The launch of a new, enhanced recipe for Somerdale’s already highly popular Il Truffelino truffle cheese. The new recipe, available from July, will deliver a more luxurious taste and texture sensation. Featuring a classic, more mature, English Cheddar combined with high quality truffle the ‘new’ Il Truffelino Somerdale believes will be the very best Truffle Cheese available in the USA.

In addition to discussing their plans for 2024, the Somerdale team are looking forward to meeting new and existing customers and sampling with them:

Traditional aged Cheddars including: Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar – the classic British Cheddar made to a closely guarded recipe by the Barber family the oldest cheddar makers in the world who are located just 15 miles away from the village of Cheddar itself in the heart of the Somerset countryside! Aged for two years, the 1833 Vintage Reserve has a wonderfully complex taste including subtle notes of gooseberry;



Somerdale’s iconic Westminster branded cheddar range lovingly made by some of the most respected British cheese making families. The pre-packed Westminster range includes a classic Sharp Cheddar; a delicious Smoked Cheddar; an aged super powerful Vintage Cheddar; the best-selling Rustic Red with sweet, nutty caramelised notes; a stunning Reserve Cheddar aged for over two years to ensure the ultimate tastebud sensation; and Gold Hill an award-winning sweet mature cheddar, carefully aged for over 12 months until it reaches perfection;

Blue Stilton, ‘the King of British Cheese’, and White Stilton; and

Somerdale’s growing range of blended cheeses including Wensleydale & Cranberries and Wensleydale with Lemon & Honey.

Commenting on its presence at Winter Fancy Food Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said, “Winter Fancy Food provides a great opportunity for us to showcase & sample our unrivalled range of the very best cheese from across the British Isles and demonstrate our commitment to reinforcing our position as the leading supplier to the US market.

“A key focus for Somerdale in the year ahead will be enhancing our offer to regional chains and independent retailers. We believe we can support their passion for carrying and championing the very best specialty food through making our range of great tasting British cheese easily available to them via our comprehensive network of regional distributors located across the United States.

“We strongly believe that America’s love affair with British cheese is set to go from strength to strength and we look forward to meeting our valued customers and planning with them a successful 2024.”

About Winter Fancy Food

The Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show is being held between January 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas. One of the world’s largest food exhibitions, Winter Fancy Food will be attended by thousands of makers, buyers, retailers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals.

About Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading UK exporter of British cheese & dairy products. Now in our 35th year of operation, today Somerdale exports British cheese to over 50 countries worldwide.

We are the leading exporter of cheese to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week. While we’ve also grown in key markets such as China & the Far East, Europe, the Caribbean, & Australia and in emerging markets including the Middle East & North Africa and South East Asia.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British, cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/