Shrub Madness Rolls Out the Red Carpet

It’s year nine for Shrub Madness, the thrilling contest that pits shrub-against-shrub in a fierce single-elimination tournament where 64 Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs compete in a no-holds-barred battle for the chance to be crowned shrub champion.

Shrub Madness brackets are now open in prediction mode until March 6. Players can create an account and fill out a bracket with their predictions as to which shrubs will win each faceoff to the final round.

Participants are eligible for month-long plant drawings, and at the end of Shrub Madness, four players are randomly selected to win a collection of the top four Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs standing.

Finally, the player with the bracket prediction closest to the final results will win a grand prize pack that includes the coveted top four plant pack, plus a plant geek swag bag that includes a $250 gift card from Corona Tools, PLUS the red carpet rolls out as a deluxe trip for two to Spring Meadow Nursery’s beautiful 20-acre trial and display garden in Grand Haven, Michigan is added to the grand prize.

The contest runs in prediction mode from March 1-6. To cast votes during the plant matchups and be eligible for end-of-round random prize drawings, players can register for an account on the Shrub Madness website now and any time until the last round of the competition.



March 7-31, 2022, players can visit ShrubMadness.com to vote and send plants through to the next round of the competition. Registration is not necessary to vote in the competition, but only those registered can win plants and the grand prize. A new account must be created each year play.

Join the Madness; who knows who will reign supreme and go home with this year’s spectacular grand prize?

No purchase is necessary to win. For official rules and eligibility, go to Official Rules – SHRUB MADNESS