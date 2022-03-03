How to Take Full Advantage of Your St. Patrick’s Day Marketing

Now that our Valentine’s Day hustle and bustle is over, we’re all ramping up for Mother’s Day and wedding season. But don’t forget what comes before that: St. Patrick’s Day. And sure, this isn’t one of the biggest floral holidays of the year. Yet, if you do some smart planning and promoting now, you can reap the rewards and get that extra income over the next few months.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has been tracking St. Patrick’s Day spending through the years, and in 2021, consumers spent more than $5 billion on this holiday. And since most plan to celebrate at home or in the office—for pandemic-related reasons—you have an excellent opportunity to provide some beautiful and fun décor for their at-home or at-work parties. To help you, here are a few tips to take advantage of this underused marketing opportunity.

Design a St. Paddy’s Day Floral Collection

Don’t just leave it up to your customers to find the “greenest” floral arrangements in your shop or on your site. Instead, design a few St. Patrick’s Day-only arrangements. Add some whimsy to your greenery and flowers with fun elements like shamrocks and leprechaun hats. And for those who prefer something more elegant, find unique and beautiful green vases and containers for your designs. Then promote your St. Patrick’s Day Collection on social media, on your website, and through email.

