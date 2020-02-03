High Availability: Four Star Greenhouse Ready When You Are

Our goal in planning and production is having availability of grower ready liners throughout the season, especially the busiest growing weeks. Find out how you can count on Four Star for plant availability when you need it most.

Every year, Proven Winners® debuts several new, exciting annual varieties based on years of testing. At Four Star, we incorporate these new varieties into our production alongside established “Classics”— top selling varieties such as: Angelface® Blue Angelonia, Diamond Frost® Euphorbia, Supertunia® Bordeaux™ Petunia, Superbells® Dreamsicle® Calibrachoa and Laguna® Sky Blue Lobelia.

Dennis Crum, Director of Growing Operations, is particularly proud of the system Four Star has developed to ensure grower ready liners when they’re needed. “We believe in full service to growers, and that means having high quality liners available at peak weeks. We’ve built our system around this concept,” he explains.

