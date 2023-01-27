Teleflora Launches New Valentine’s Day Ad Campaign

Teleflora launched its Valentine’s Day 2023 Campaign “A Teleflora Love Story: Mrs. Miller.” The unscripted spot follows Mrs. Miller, a San Diego elementary school teacher as she walks into her classroom. Her students are squirming with excitement when she finds a Teleflora Valentine’s Day bouquet and hand-written card on her desk. A student recites a thoughtful poem about what Mrs. Miller means to her and each student gifts her a bouquet. It’s not a typical love story, but it’s an authentic love story between a teacher and her students.

“A Teleflora Love Story – Mrs. Miller” is an extension of Teleflora’s overarching Love Out Loud brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To show your love for friends and family, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling Valentine’s Day lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

The ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and our inaugural effort on TikTok, and will utilize Feed, Stories, Reels, Explore, and in-stream, as well as a variety of unit lengths to play to each placement’s potential. Ads will appear across devices where these platforms are used. We’ve also added an engaging gamified unit with Candy Crush, which will be complemented with short-form video.

Teleflora’s new Valentine’s Day bouquets are available on Teleflora.com starting today.