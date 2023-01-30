8 Creative Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas For Your Floral Business

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 30, 2023

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you’re most likely in an all-out sprint to get everything ready. With all that preparation moving ahead, it can be easy to let your marketing slip. But good marketing is a surefire way to increase sales and get the best results from all that hard work you’ve been doing. We wanted to share some proven ways to make yourself — and your products — more visible on this massive floral holiday. Here are eight easy, cost-effective ways to do just that.

1. Produce unique, share-worthy videos

Word of mouth is always an effective way to advertise, and videos can get some excellent word-of-mouth promotion if you’re creative with them. How about a video demonstration of how you design your Valentine’s Day arrangements? You can show the entire process and share the meaning of the different colored roses and other flowers while you’re doing it. You can also highlight your best-selling Valentine’s Day products and any special offers or promotions.

2. Use events to create buzz

