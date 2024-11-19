Terra Nova Nurseries Celebrates Banner Year with Top Awards in National Trials

Terra Nova Nurseries achieves distinctions at three major trial gardens across the country.

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding technology, announced an impressive suite of accolades for a selection of its best-of-breeding varieties at the 2024 Penn State Flower Trials, Aris Trial Gardens and University of Georgia (UGA) Trial Gardens. The widespread trial recognition marks a banner year for Terra Nova, while reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in plant innovation and resilience with multiple top awards from prestigious trial gardens across the United States.

Terra Nova delivered an exceptional showing at the 2024 Penn State trials, taking home 27 awards, including eight “Best of Show,” 12 “Best of Species,” and seven “Director’s Select” honors. This year’s results highlight the internationally renowned breeder’s continuous strides in plant innovation and excellence, building on an already successful 2023 performance, when Terra Nova’s varieties also achieved multiple “Best of Show,” “Director’s Select” and “Best of Species” accolades.

Among the top honors at the 2024 Penn State Flower Trials, Terra Nova’s Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Lime’, Echinacea SUNDIAL™ ‘Zenith’, Geum TEMPO™ ‘Coral’ and Pulmonaria ‘Raspberry Frost’ (2022) received both “Best of Show” and “Best of Species” distinctions. These standout trial entries achieved perfect 5.0 scores, recognized for their remarkable traits and visual appeal.

Heuchera FOREVER® ‘Midnight’ and Heuchera ‘Changeling’ from Terra Nova also were recognized with “Best of Show” and “Best of Species” in both sun and shade exposure location categories, earning perfect 5.0 ratings as well. The two Terra Nova heuchera varieties demonstrated outstanding adaptability and performance across diverse growing conditions, making them distinguished selections in this year’s trials at Penn State.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see our varieties receive such remarkable recognitions across multiple, prestigious trials this year,” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “We’re inspired by the honors and look forward to continuing our work in bringing groundbreaking plants to the industry.”

Further honors for Terra Nova at the Penn State trials included “Director’s Select” awards for Echinacea KISMET® ‘Pink Lemonade’ and Penstemon NOVA® ‘Twilight’ as well as a “Best of Species” award for Polemonium ‘Hurricane Ridge.’ Penstemon NOVA® ‘Pearl’ was also a top performer, receiving both “Best of Species” and “Director’s Select” honors.

Several 2022 entries from Terra Nova continued to excel in their final year at Penn State’s in-ground trials. Dicentra ‘Amore Titanium’ earned “Best of Species,” while Echinacea CARA MIA™ ‘Sands,’ Echinacea DARK SHADOWS™ ‘Mystic’ and Pulmonaria ‘Silver Scimitar’ achieved “Director’s Select” status. Kniphofia ‘Rocket Jr.’ was recognized for both “Best of Species” and “Director’s Select,” further highlighting Terra Nova’s commitment to long-lasting, resilient varieties.

Terra Nova’s varieties also made an impact at the 2024 Aris Trials, where Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Berry’ received a “Top Performer for 2024” accolade and was recognized as a “Top Performing First Year Variety.”

Six other Terra Nova plants showcased at the Aris Trials received overall ratings of 4.0 or above, including Echinacea KISMET® ‘Raspberry’, Echinacea KISMET® ‘White’, Geum TEMPO™ ‘Coral’, Heuchera ‘Black Forest Cake’, Heuchera ‘Changeling’ and Leucanthemum ‘Mt. Hood’.

The global plant breeder’s success also extended to the 2024 UGA Trial Gardens, where Heuchera ‘Peach Smoothie’ was awarded the prestigious “Plants of Distinction” honor for its exceptional shade tolerance and flawless foliage.

Terra Nova is committed to advancing plant breeding excellence and focuses on developing plants with durability, unique characteristics and adaptability for various garden and landscape conditions. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.

The Penn State Flower Trials are conducted at the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SEAREC) in Landisville, Pennsylvania. These trials evaluate varieties of annuals and perennials submitted by breeders worldwide.

The Aris Trial Gardens are located at Green Leaf Plants in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, serving as a comprehensive resource for assessing plant performance through side-by-side comparisons of new and established varieties.

The Trial Gardens at UGA, located on the University of Georgia’s south campus in Athens, Georgia, evaluate varieties from major breeding companies and botanical gardens from across Asia, South America, South Africa and Europe.