Terra Nova Nurseries Introduces Sneak Peek of Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’

Canby, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries today announced a sneak peek of its brand-new variety, Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’. This exciting echinacea produces single, broad petals that look like slices of watermelon. Its compact habit and many flowering stems have contributed to Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’ being one of Terra Nova’s most sought after plants in years.

Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’ is a clonal variety with uniformity that will make scheduling and sales easier for growers. This variety flowers in the spring and summer and it attracts hummingbirds and pollinators. Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’ is also deer resistant, fragrant and a low water-usage plant.

U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’ are 4-9, and its exposure allows for full sun. These traits make Echinacea ‘Sweet Sandia’ a good choice for the American Deep South. It has a foliage height of 19”, a foliage spread of 16” and a flower height of 24”.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: https://www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-sweet-sandia/. Growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at [email protected].