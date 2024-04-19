That Flower Feeling Announces Release of New Floral Marketing Assets for Industry Partners

FALLBROOK, CA: That Flower Feeling is excited to announce the release of new floral marketing assets designed by their internal staff members. These fresh promotional materials are specifically crafted to highlight the appeal of flowers for self-care purposes, providing industry stakeholders with innovative and effective tools to engage their audiences.

These pre-designed assets offer significant benefits, allowing industry partners to save time and resources compared to creating their own materials from scratch. By incorporating these assets into their marketing strategies, businesses can expand consumer reach, enhance That Flower Feeling’s brand visibility, and attract new customers.

“We’re thrilled to share these new assets with the industry,” said Vanessa Leite, Community Engagement and Development Specialist at That Flower Feeling. “Our team has worked diligently to create eye-catching and impactful designs that communicate the benefits of floral self-care. We believe these materials will provide great value to the industry at large and help them connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, while continuing to build on the Self Care campaign that is so well loved by consumers..”

To access the new assets, visit That Flower Feeling’s website at www.thatflowerfeeling.org and navigate to the partners’ section. Once logged in or signed up, businesses can find the assets ready for download under the “New Assets” tab.

For more information or assistance, please contact That Flower Feeling at info@thatflowerfeeling.org.

That Flower Feeling is committed to supporting the floral industry with innovative resources and collaborative opportunities aimed at increasing floral consumption in the U.S. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of these new marketing assets and look forward to seeing their positive impact on the industry.