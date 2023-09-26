The Giant Company Recognizes Top Performing Floral Team Members

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company recently hosted its annual floral seminar, bringing together more than 200 floral team members for a day of professional development centered around industry trends, preparing for the holidays, and best practices. In addition, 12 team members were recognized as top performers from each region.

“Whether it’s a holiday, significant milestone, or just a bouquet to brighten your day, our floral team members always go above and beyond to make any moment special for our customers,” said Kevin Prill, category manager, floral, The GIANT Company. “As we gear up for the busy holiday season, it’s important to recognize our floral leads who provide excellent customer service by staying ahead of the floral trends and delivering professional, eye-catching designs that make a lasting impression. The success of their respective floral departments is the direct result of this dedication to their craft.”

The award recipients, recognized as top performer in their respective region, include:

Judy Adleman, floral lead, West Grove, Pa. GIANT

Kathy Brown, floral lead, Elizabethtown, Pa. GIANT

Deborah Crary, floral lead, Quakertown, Pa. GIANT

Ginny Faulkner, floral lead, Temple, Pa. GIANT

Renay Halper, floral lead, Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. GIANT

Dena Janicki, floral lead, Springfield, Pa. GIANT

Kelly Keefer, floral lead, Warrington, Pa. GIANT

Loretta Peddigree, floral lead, Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa. GIANT

Tiffany Schwarz, floral lead, Front Royal, Va. MARTIN’S

Rhonda Stiles, floral lead, Indiana, Pa. MARTIN’S

Wanda Wilson, floral lead, Gettysburg, Pa. GIANT

Rachel Ziegler, floral lead, West Emmaus Ave., Allentown, Pa. GIANT

In addition, The GIANT Company recognized three vendor partners who go above and beyond in helping to deliver customer promises. Rainforest Farms & Bouquets and Syndicate Sales were each awarded Best Category Support and Balloons Everywhere received the Vendor Recognition Award.

For more information about The GIANT Company’s floral department, including arrangements to help celebrate any occasion, visit giantfoodstores.com.

