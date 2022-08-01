The Giant Company Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments

CARLISLE, Pa – The GIANT Company announced several leadership appointments, designed to strengthen its leadership team and advance the company’s omnichannel strategy.

Manuel Haro, who first joined the company in 2012 and currently serves as divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia, has been promoted to the role of vice president of finance and strategy. With nearly 20 years of retail and consumer packaged goods experience, Haro will oversee finance, real estate, and strategy and will report directly to Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company.

Joanna Crishock has been promoted to the role of vice president of marketing and commercial planning. Crishock, who most recently served as director of strategy and chief of staff to Bertram, joined the company in 2010 and has more than 18 years of experience in customer-centric roles. In her new role, she will lead all elements of the brand experience including brand strategy, circular, design, loyalty, and social media, as well as the brand’s e-commerce strategy and commercial planning. Crishock will report directly to John Ruane, who has been named senior vice president of commercial to include his expanded responsibilities of marketing and commercial planning.

Daren Russ, an experienced retail leader with more than 18 years of experience including his most recent role as director of e-commerce operations, has been promoted to the role of vice president of omnichannel operations. In this role, Russ will lead customer support, e-commerce operations including fulfilment and last mile, pharmacy operations, and store support. Russ, who first joined the company in 2016, will report directly to Glennis Harris, senior vice president, customer experience.

Tim Santoro, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been promoted to the role of divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia, succeeding Haro. Most recently, Santoro served as regional director for 19 GIANT stores in Lancaster and York counties. In his new role, Santoro will oversee the day-to-day retail operations and store teams of more than 90 GIANT stores. Santoro will report directly to Harris.

April Mock, director of communications and corporate social responsibility, has added the role of chief of staff to the president to her responsibilities. Mock, who joined the company in 2015, oversees external and internal communications as well as the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, and will continue to report to Jennifer Heinzen Krueger, vice president of team experience, in addition to supporting Bertram.

“Today’s appointments are the intended result of our ongoing investment in our greatest asset – our team members,” said Bertram. “By growing through these new opportunities, each of these leaders will deepen their current abilities and hone new skillsets while propelling our omnichannel strategy forward, positioning The GIANT Company for long-term growth and success. I’m incredibly proud of all that Manuel, Joanna, John, Daren, Tim and April have achieved so far and look forward to seeing how they will continue to positively impact our business, teams, customers, and communities for the better in their new roles.”

