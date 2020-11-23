The Poinsettia is the Christmas Flower

Post Register Floral November 23, 2020

Question: Could you explain how the poinsettia became the most popular Christmas flower?

Answer: The development of the poinsettia as the most popular Christmas flower is an interesting process. The natural color of poinsettias is a bright red color. Together with green leaves, it becomes the perfect combination for Christmas.

The poinsettia is named after the man who first brought the plant to the United States. Joel Roberts Poinsett was appointed by President John Quincy Adams as the first United States ambassador to Mexico in the 1820s. Because of his interest in botany, he wandered the countryside looking for new plant species. In 1828 he found a beautiful shrub with large red flowers growing next to a road. In Mexico the poinsettia is a perennial shrub that grows up to 10 feet tall. He took cuttings from the plant and brought them back to his greenhouse in South Carolina.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Post Register

Related Articles

Floral

Poinsettia Variety Day 2020

October 13, 2020 Plantpeddler

You are invited to join us. In a year with nearly everything cancelled, following our very successful Variety Day in August, we look forward to this opportunity to bring the Poinsettia community together.

Floral

What’s in “Store” for the 2020 Holiday Season?

October 27, 2020 Cindy Hanauer Trustee Emeritus; American Floral Endowment

The timeline of Christmas selling continues to evolve, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday compelling many retailers to be “first out” with the holiday. As a result, the transition time between Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas has become shorter and shorter each year as we compete with the efficiency of the 24/7 online “clicks” to buy floral products and other gifting items.

Floral

Rio Roses CHRISTMAS P.R.E.P.

November 23, 2020 Rio Roses / Equiflor

Christmas is almost upon us, and it’s a season unlike any other. While the worst may not be over regarding the pandemic, we know that customers will still want to create a wonderful holiday with their families and friends.