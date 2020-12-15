Selecta One Reviews Magic Stars Denmark 2020

A small insight into our Magic Stars event at FloriPartner in Denmark.

Customers were invited individually to have a look at our Poinsettia highlights – from our slightly different Poinsettia Christmas Mouse® with round bracts and suitable marketing concept, to our strong red varieties such as the Christmas Universe with its intense dark red colour and good foliage quality, to our highlight SkyStar® with white dots on red bracts, colourful Princettia® varieties and exciting novelties 2021.

