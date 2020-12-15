Selecta One Reviews Magic Stars Denmark 2020

Selecta One Floral December 15, 2020

A small insight into our Magic Stars event at FloriPartner in Denmark.

Customers were invited individually to have a look at our Poinsettia highlights – from our slightly different Poinsettia Christmas Mouse® with round bracts and suitable marketing concept, to our strong red varieties such as the Christmas Universe with its intense dark red colour and good foliage quality, to our highlight SkyStar® with white dots on red bracts, colourful Princettia® varieties and exciting novelties 2021.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One

Related Articles

Floral

Selecta One Reviews IPM 2019

February 26, 2019 Selecta One

We presented ourselves with an enlarged, redesigned booth at this year’s IPM from 22 to 25 January 2019. On 220 square meters exhibition space accessible from all sides, we combined new and award-winning varieties, attractive marketing concepts and brand new young plant technology. For the third time now, cut flowers of our subsidiary Selecta Cut Flowers were exhibited.

Floral

Selecta One’s New Dianthus I♥U

June 11, 2020 Selecta One

With the publication of our 2020 carnation catalogue in mid-March, we teased our new pot carnation for the 2020 season. The close-up of the flowers and the mysterious, promising text surrounding the new variety – then without a specific name – immediately piqued the interest of customers and readers alike. Now we are revealing the secret.