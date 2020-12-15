Syngenta Flowers acquires Hydrangea Genetics from Bay City Flower, Co.

GILROY, Calif. USA – Syngenta Flowers, LLC, today announced the successful purchase of key Hydrangea and other select genetics along with the Hana Bay Flowers brand from Bay City Flower Co. of Half Moon Bay, California.

Bay City Flower’s long legacy of leadership in Hydrangea and the indoor floral market brings a wealth of knowledge and best-in-class products to Syngenta Flowers’ own indoor floral portfolio and helps to bolster Syngenta Flowers’ ambition in continuing to develop its indoor focused line of genetics.

“Bay City’s focus on quality and innovative breeding is fully aligned with Syngenta’s priority in supporting indoor floral growers with world-class genetics,” said Mark Schermer, Global Head of Syngenta Flowers. “We are excited and honored to continue offering these exceptional genetics. Bay City’s Hydrangea program is a big step forward in achieving our ambitions in the indoor floral market.”

The focus of this transaction is Bay City’s world-class Hydrangea varieties, which will complement Syngenta’s existing Hydrangea portfolio. These varieties will be added to Syngenta’s unrooted Hydrangea production program, based out of their Alva, Florida farm. Syngenta Flowers will also develop other key programs around complementary genetics acquired from Bay City, including the groundbreaking succulent variety, Echeveria ‘Devotion®’ and Sunrise™ Easter Cactus line. This focus on indoor floral crops such as Hydrangea and Succulents enables Syngenta to maintain its market-leading position in the indoor floral space.

“For 20 years, I have personally been involved in the breeding of Bay City Flower hydrangeas to excite consumers and meet the cultural demands of our company’s growers. Now, I am proud to have Syngenta Flowers carry forward our genetics making them available to growers throughout North America, even worldwide,” said Harrison Higaki, owner and President of Bay City Flower Company.

Syngenta Flowers is a leading global company in the pot and bedding plants market. We produce seeds, cuttings and young plants that fulfill grower’s and retailer’s needs. Our team of 2,300 people brings color to the world with innovative varieties in a broad range of crops. As part of Syngenta, a global company with a strong focus on the seeds business and breeding, we have access to leading breeding technologies. Syngenta Flowers create value for our customers by creative collaborations with strong partners. To learn more, visit syngentaflowers-us.com.

For more information on Bay City Flower Company, please visit baycityflower.com.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more, visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.