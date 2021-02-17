2021 Hydrangea of the Year: Tuff Stuff Ah-Ha Hydrangea Serrata

Just when you thought you had enough hydrangeas…can you really ever have too many? They just keep getting better!

The gorgeous waterlily-like florets of this stunning lacecap variety are a sight to behold as they appear reliably every year. It’s one of our best rebloomers to date thanks to extra-cold hardy stems and a swift propensity to rebloom.

Fresh blossoms appear nearly continuously from early summer to frost. Whether you mix just one in with an array of perennials or grow a whole bunch, you’ll be so glad you planted this dependable hydrangea.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Proven Winners