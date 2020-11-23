Rio Roses CHRISTMAS P.R.E.P.

Christmas P.R.E.P. (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit)

Current-World Marketing Strategies for your Floral Business

Christmas is almost upon us, and it’s a season unlike any other. While the worst may not be over regarding the pandemic, we know that customers will still want to create a wonderful holiday with their families and friends.

Supply chain turnaround times and staff shortages can add to the holiday season’s already crazy demands, but you can be prepared. With proper planning now, you can benefit from one of the busiest times of the year, despite COVID-19.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

