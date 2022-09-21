Rio Introduces Two New Yellow Rose Varieties

We are delighted to be introducing two new premium roses to our Rio Roses collection: Rio Bumblebee and Rio Momentum. We carefully selected each of these premium rose varieties to make a unique contribution to the diversity of our collection.

Our farms, situated in Ecuador and Colombia’s finest sub-tropical growing regions, focus on the most popular and in-demand varieties and color assortments. By conducting internal and external research, our farms can forecast trends and provide you with optimum products and varieties, like these two extraordinary new yellow standard roses.

The Meaning of the Yellow Rose

Yellow roses are commonly associated with happiness and cheer due to their bright and warm color. Known as the “friendship flower,” yellow roses are used to brighten the day of friends and relatives and to express appreciation and support.

