Rio Roses: Flower Sales Are Soaring

Flower Sales are Soaring: How to Optimize Your Floral Sales and Delivery

Flowers and flower delivery have become the way people are showing their love and care during this pandemic. As a result, sales have skyrocketed and show no signs of slowing. On Mother’s Day 2020 alone, nationwide spending increased by $100 million.

This is the time for you to let your customers know you’re there and to share the benefits of flowers with them. It’s also the time to make sure your delivery services are on-point.

Benefits of Flowers During COVID-19

With people cancelling celebrations and spending the majority of their days indoors in their homes, flowers offer a much-needed respite. Here are a few of the key benefits of flowers during this unsettling time:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor