Echeveria Devotion Wins Glee New Product Award

IJsselstein — This year also Glee Birmingham choose to organise a digital show, the Glee Gathering. Just like every year, several entries were judged for the award for “best novelty”. For this, a professional jury has reviewed all entries and Echeveria pulvinata Devotion (‘BCEC-12.001’PBR), submitted by Javado, has been chosen as best houseplant 2020.

Echeveria Devotion has warm burgundy with green leaves that feel velvety soft. This succulent steals the show both outside and inside. Devotion has a nice round shape and remains compact to about 15 cm high. Easy to maintain and requires little water. Hardy to -10º Celsius. This plant is not only ideal for as a houseplant but is also great on your balcony or terrace and in the (rock) garden. This beautiful plant has been found by the Bay City Flower Company in the USA and is available exclusively from Van Winden Erica BV in Erica, the Netherlands.

About Plantipp

Plantipp is specialized in royalty management and represents breeders of ornamental plants worldwide. Currently, about 600 varieties are managed and promoted by Plantipp in Europe, U.S.A., Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, China, Japan, Israel and South Africa. Plantipp has a passion for plants and respects its breeders. More information on the mentioned varieties can be found on our website www.plantipp.eu.