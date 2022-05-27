Surreal Semponium ‘Destiny’ Selected Plant of the Year at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The moment we have all been waiting for: the new Plant of the Year by RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been announced. This year, xSemponium Surreal Semponium ‘Destiny’ , bred by Surreal Succulents and managed by Plantipp, received the honour of being recognized as Plant of the Year 2022.

No less than seven Plantipp entries made it to the shortlist: “Such incredible news!” Says Peter van Rijssen from Plantipp. “The new Surreal Semponium range is ground-breaking, and ‘Destiny’ definitely deserved to be the winner of Plant of the Year 2022.” Whereas xSemponium ‘Sienna’ was the first officially recognized cross between Aeonium and Sempervivum, ‘Destiny’ was soon to follow. Semponium ‘Destiny’ can be recognized by its large rosettes and distinctly dark, veiny leaves, with colours ranging from bright green to a very deep purple. Unlike most purple Aeonium hybrids, ‘Destiny’ holds its dark colours all year round.

