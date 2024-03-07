The USA Bouquet Company Hires Shaunn Alderman

Doral, Florida USA – The USA Bouquet Company, an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of U.S.-made fresh cut floral bouquets and arrangements, announces the hiring of Shaunn Alderman as an account executive.

“Shaunn brings a valuable perspective to the sales position because of her years of writing about marketing and merchandising in supermarket floral and produce departments,” says Scott Hill, USA Bouquet vice president sales and marketing. “She’s a solution-minded person with sales and marketing experience, and she brings an inspiring level of enthusiasm to her position here at USA Bouquet.”

Alderman’s start in the industry was as a college intern with the Florida Foliage Association in Apopka. She later worked for Florida Nursery, Growers, and Landscape Association in Orlando before moving to Tampa and working as managing editor of CITRUS & VEGETABLE magazine.

In 1992, Alderman became managing editor of PRODUCE BUSINESS magazine in Boca Raton, FL. She later worked with the American Orchid Society as an editor and assistant editor. In 2005, Alderman renewed her passion for supermarket and mass market produce and floral, started writing again, and later became associate publisher of FLORAL BUSINESS, a supplement to PRODUCE BUSINESS.

“My long-time friends know me to be an agricultural and horticultural geek. They know I could give a 20-minute presentation any time, complete with photos, about flowers, plants, fruits, and vegetables,” divulges Alderman. “I definitely identify as a nature lover and a person who appreciates growers and farmers and all the levels of participants who contribute making it possible for us to enjoy flowers, plants, and food.”

Alderman says she looks forward to working closely with customers appreciating the agility of retail programs offered by USA Bouquet. “Our exquisite flowers are grown domestically and on farms across the world. They are transformed into incredible arrangements and bouquets here in the United States in seven different regions. For retailers, this in-country production can offer flexibility, amplified creativity, and significant savings when timing is vital,” Alderman explains.

Edgar Lozano, president of USA Bouquet, says Alderman’s enthusiasm is a welcome quality for the company’s sales and marketing teams. “Shaunn has visited growers in greenhouses and on many flower farms. She’s photographed numerous supermarket floral departments and has written helpful articles for retailers. She brings a wide background we are happy to have,” explains Lozano.

With admiration and respect for the company, Alderman reveals the transition from writer to account executive with USA Bouquet is a perfectly timed career move. She also indicates her curiosity and interest in sharing information motivate her to continue freelance writing on the side. Alderman has a journalism degree from the University of Georgia, Athens, and an AA degree from Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA. She enjoys cooking, gardening, fishing, and art, and is a mother of 24-year-old twins. A native Floridian originally from Mount Dora, Alderman is based in Boca Raton, FL. She can be reached at SAlderman@usabq.com.

About The USA Bouquet Company:

The USA Bouquet Company in Doral, Florida, is a national manufacturer and distributor of fresh cut flower bouquets and arrangements and offers additional floral related products and services. Facilities are in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Kentucky, California, and Texas. USA Bouquet is the largest bouquet manufacturer in the United States. Employing more than 1,000 workers at seven U.S. locations supports local communities and helps keep Americans employed. Powered by one of the world’s largest floral distributors, Dutch Flower Group, The USA Bouquet Company is a financially strong resource within the industry that sources more than 200 million stems annually. See more at www.USABQ.com.