McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Announce New President

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Ken Turrentine has been named president of McHutchison, Inc. and Vaughan’s Horticulture, a position in which he will lead both companies.

With 20 years of professional experience working in the horticultural industry, Turrentine is no stranger to McHutchison or Vaughan’s Horticulture. He previously served as a key account sales manager and western regional sales manager for Vaughan’s Horticulture from 2019 to 2022.

“I’m really excited rejoin the McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture teams,” said Turrentine, president of McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “Having direct knowledge of what makes these companies so great provides for a very smooth leadership transition as we eagerly move forward together. It’s an honor to be asked to guide these two legendary brands in the plant industry.”

Most recently, Turrentine worked for Philips Horticultural LED Solutions as U.S. commercial lead and senior director of business development in North America.

Previously, Turrentine served as marketing director for Central Life Sciences, a division of Central Garden and Pet, and excelled in various sales and marketing roles with Syngenta and Griffin Greenhouse Supplies.

Prior to joining the horticulture industry, Turrentine worked for 15 years in operations, sales and marketing in specialty agriculture.

A military veteran, Turrentine proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve for almost 10 years.

He is a graduate of Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and advertising.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality, and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is its dedicated staff, which provides tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About Vaughan’s Horticulture

Vaughan’s Horticulture delivers its customers more insight, worth and support. This objective is embedded in the company’s daily actions and is a powerful call among its employees that unlocks Vaughan’s value to customers. “Delivering more” is not just a tagline, it is how Vaughan’s Horticulture does business every day. For more information on Vaughan’s Horticulture, please visit www.vaughans.com.