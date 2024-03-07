Standard Meat Company Names New Director of Information Technology, High-Level Promotions in Business Development and Human Resources

Trever Schatschneider, Taylor Stephenson and Heather Irby Assume New Roles at Fort Worth Company

(Fort Worth, Texas) – Standard Meat Company Co-President and CEO Ben Rosenthal announced the appointment of Trever Schatschneider to the position of Director of Information Technology at the historic, family-owned firm, and the elevation of long-time SMC management team members Taylor Stephenson and Heather Irby to Senior Director, Business Development and Senior Director, Human Resources and Safety, respectively.

Founded in 1935 and headquartered at the iconic Stockyards in Fort Worth, Standard Meat Company (SMC) is a meat processing and packaging firm with plants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Saginaw, and Ponder, Texas. An industry leader in quality and innovation, the company is a global supplier of custom meat portioning and packaging solutions for the food service and retail industries.

As the new Director of Information Technology at SMC, Trever Schatschneider is responsible for all IT services and support, including application, infrastructure, and help desk services. Schatschneider will develop and deliver a comprehensive IT strategy and facilitate the adoption of tools and technologies that support the realization of SMC business objectives and goals.

Before joining Standard Meat, Schatschneider served as senior manager of dealer business system strategy at Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) of Grapevine, Texas — the U.S. division of a $16B Japanese corporation focused on agricultural, construction, and consumer equipment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Trever on board to lead our Information Technology Department,” said Rosenthal. “He comes to us with 20+ years of tech innovation experience, and he’s a versatile team member with a gift for leading and inspiring teams.”

Standard Meat Company has also announced the internal promotions of two key management team members: Taylor Stephenson and Heather Irby. A 12-year veteran with the company, Taylor Stephenson has been elevated to the role of Senior Director, Business Development.

“Taylor played a significant role in securing several new strategic partnerships last year and growing our business with our key customer base,” said SMC Co-President Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “As a senior director, his strengths will be integral to our growth as we gear up to fill capacity at our new Fort Worth facility.”

A seasoned human resource professional with almost 20 years of experience, Heather Irby, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CCP has been named Senior Director, Human Resources and Safety. Since she joined the SMC team in 2021, Heather’s division has grown to over 25 people. In her new position, Heather is responsible for HR and Safety leadership and strategy for the entire SMC organization.

“Recognizing and cultivating talent from within is an important value here at Standard Meat Company,” concluded Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “With established leaders like Taylor and Heather moving into enhanced positions, our entire team will enjoy the benefit of their experience, their energy, and their wisdom moving forward.”

ABOUT STANDARD MEAT

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from their four north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging. For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.