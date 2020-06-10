5 Israeli Cultivated Meat Startups Taking Off Because of Corona

Covid-19 has stricken 21,230 American meatpacking workers and killed 77 of them, according to June 3 statistics from the Food & Environment Reporting Network. The pandemic has also hit meatpackers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Whatever the reason – possibly working closely in cold, humid conditions — the result is widespread meat shortages and price hikes for the foreseeable future.

And in this way, the corona crisis has accelerated the race toward affordable mass production of cultivated meat – also called cell-based, cultured or clean meat – made from harvested animal cells under controlled sterile conditions.

