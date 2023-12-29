AAMP Announces Labeling Webinar Series

American Association of Meat Processors Meat & Poultry December 29, 2023

The American Association of Meat Processors is pleased to announce a four-part labeling webinar series, starting in January 2024. The webinars will be led by Steph Harmon of Label Compliance Solutions and AAMP Outreach Specialist Abbey Davidson.

Labeling can be complex and confusing. This series aims to give you a basic foundation in labeling to ensure this required task is properly managed in your establishment, avoiding the headaches of costly label mistakes and tagged product. Attend one or all four labeling webinars to:

  • Gain a basic understanding of what needs to be included on your labels
  • Learn how to fill out a 7234 label approval form
  • Determine when you need to submit a label to USDA versus when you can generic approve a label
  • Learn how to submit a label to USDA
  • Understand various label claims and when they need to be submitted to USDA

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Association of Meat Processors

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

New Study Finds Consumers With Food Allergy Are Largely Unaware of U.S. Allergen Labeling Policies, Highlights Need for Precautionary Allergen Labeling

Food Allergy Research & Education Retail & FoodService February 4, 2021

FARE, in collaboration with the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, published a study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice highlighting that consumers with food allergy are largely unaware of current allergen labeling practices in the United States and that they purchase food products with certain allergen statements more often than others, despite the fact that none of these statements are regulated.