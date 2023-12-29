AAMP Announces Labeling Webinar Series

The American Association of Meat Processors is pleased to announce a four-part labeling webinar series, starting in January 2024. The webinars will be led by Steph Harmon of Label Compliance Solutions and AAMP Outreach Specialist Abbey Davidson.

Labeling can be complex and confusing. This series aims to give you a basic foundation in labeling to ensure this required task is properly managed in your establishment, avoiding the headaches of costly label mistakes and tagged product. Attend one or all four labeling webinars to:

Gain a basic understanding of what needs to be included on your labels

Learn how to fill out a 7234 label approval form

Determine when you need to submit a label to USDA versus when you can generic approve a label

Learn how to submit a label to USDA

Understand various label claims and when they need to be submitted to USDA

