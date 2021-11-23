Barvecue Launches Plant-Based Carnitas in 380 Stores

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based meats, has entered the Hispanic foods market with its new product launch of tender, deliciously-seasoned Carnitas. This new wood-smoked, plant-based twist on a classic Mexican food provides an easy-to-prepare protein option for amazing tacos, fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, and more.

Barvecue® Carnitas will be available for purchase in the frozen aisle at over 380 Lowes Foods, Earth Fare, and Safeway locations in December. The Carnitas are handcrafted at Barvecue’s new Carolina Smokehouse production facility and are available in retail and foodservice packs. The recently opened facility produces Barvecue’s entire line of authentic wood-smoked, plant-based proteins which are now all gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified: Pulled BVQ, Naked BVQ and Carnitas.

Wood-Smoked, Plant-Based Carnitas!

As the plant-based market surges and worldwide demand grows, there is an expansion of global flavors and regional dishes that are made without animal-derived protein. According to Feast Magazine, Mexican foods were the top choice during Veganuary, a month-long event in which people around the world pledge to not eat animal meat or dairy for the entire month, in both 2021 and 2020.

“For too long, great-tasting Hispanic-inspired plant-based meat options have been almost non-existent in US grocery stores and restaurants. Barvecue is excited to lead the way in the plant-based meat category as we bring this amazing product to market,” says Founder & CEO, Lee Cooper.

Barvecue, For Everyone!

“We are seeing wide appeal from vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and meat-eaters looking to put a healthier option center of plate a couple times a week. Barvecue’s new plant-based Carnitas bring a whole new flavor of plant-based goodness to everyone. Barvecue, for everyone!” confirms Lee.

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, the producer of wood-smoked, plant-based meats which emulate the taste and texture of animal-protein counterparts, is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based meats on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue